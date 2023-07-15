The Nordea Open is nearing the end in Båstad, Sweden, as Alexander Zverev competes in a quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev. Zverev has +350 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Zverev at the 2023 Nordea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Zverev's Next Match

Zverev will meet Rublev in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 7:40 AM ET, after beating Thiago Monteiro in the previous round 6-1, 6-0.

Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1400

Nordea Open odds to win: +350

Zverev Stats

Zverev defeated Monteiro 6-1, 6-0 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zverev has gone 25-14 and has yet to win a title.

Zverev has a match record of 13-6 on clay over the last 12 months.

Zverev has played 26.4 games per match in his 39 matches over the past year across all court types.

Over the past 12 months, Zverev has played 19 matches on clay, and 24.7 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Zverev has won 81.9% of his games on serve, and 24.6% on return.

Zverev has been victorious in 78.1% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 32.1% of his return games.

