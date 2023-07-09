On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (hitting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .299 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (45 of 67), with at least two hits 21 times (31.3%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (29.9%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.9%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (25 of 67), with two or more runs eight times (11.9%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .312 AVG .284 .368 OBP .331 .456 SLG .405 10 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 22/8 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings