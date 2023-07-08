Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .259.

Harris II has had a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.9%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (12.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (23.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (9.2%).

In 33.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 35 .290 AVG .234 .330 OBP .286 .460 SLG .411 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 13 22/4 K/BB 26/9 6 SB 5

