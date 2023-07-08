Ludvig Aberg will be at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at the par-71, 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Aberg at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Aberg has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Aberg has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Aberg has had an average finish of 35th.

Aberg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Aberg will try to make the cut for the sixth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 35 -6 280 0 5 0 0 $264,850

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The average course Aberg has played in the past year has been 21 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aberg was better than 47% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Aberg recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aberg had four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Aberg's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

In that most recent competition, Aberg's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Aberg ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aberg underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

