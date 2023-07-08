Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (49-40) and the Seattle Mariners (44-43) squaring off at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (7-6) against the Mariners and Bryan Woo (1-1).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 56 times and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.

Houston has entered 51 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 30-21 in those contests.

The Astros have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 413 total runs this season.

The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 8-9 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (399 total), Seattle is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have the seventh-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 3 @ Rangers W 12-11 Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez July 4 Rockies W 4-1 Brandon Bielak vs Kyle Freeland July 5 Rockies W 6-4 J.P. France vs Chase Anderson July 6 Mariners L 5-1 Ronel Blanco vs George Kirby July 7 Mariners L 10-1 Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo July 8 Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo July 9 Mariners - Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert July 14 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Angels - TBA vs TBA July 18 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA

Mariners Schedule