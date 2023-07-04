The Atlanta Braves (57-27) will look for Ronald Acuna Jr. to continue a 14-game hitting streak against the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Braves will give the nod to Kolby Allard against the Guardians and Shane Bieber (5-5).

Braves vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.48 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kolby Allard

Allard will take to the mound for the Braves, his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits against the Minnesota Twins.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of .00, an 8 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .857.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.

Bieber has recorded 11 quality starts this year.

Bieber is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 17 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.189 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.

