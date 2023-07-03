Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .263 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- In 61.6% of his 73 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 21 games this year (28.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 73 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|30
|.255
|AVG
|.275
|.291
|OBP
|.345
|.490
|SLG
|.520
|16
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|14
|39/8
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Williams (0-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
