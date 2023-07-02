Sunday's game features the Atlanta Braves (55-27) and the Miami Marlins (48-36) matching up at Truist Park (on July 2) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Braves.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 71 times and won 48, or 67.6%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 67.7% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 464 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule