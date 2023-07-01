The UAB Blazers are +6000 to win the AAC in 2023, as they have the 12th-ranked odds in the conference. We have more details on futures odds, along with the important numbers you need to know, in the piece below.

UAB American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +6000

+6000 (Bet $10 to win $600) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

UAB 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using its opponents' combined win total last season, UAB will face the 69th-ranked schedule this season. The Blazers will battle teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that ended with nine or more victories and squads with fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result NC A&T August 31 1 - @ Georgia Southern September 9 2 - Louisiana September 16 3 - @ Georgia September 23 4 - @ Tulane September 30 5 - South Florida October 7 6 - @ UTSA October 14 7 - Memphis October 21 8 - Florida Atlantic November 4 10 - @ Navy November 11 11 - Temple November 18 12 - @ North Texas November 25 13 -

