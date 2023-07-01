The South Alabama Jaguars have the highest over/under for total wins in the Sun Belt this year, at eight.

South Alabama Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -105 -120 51.2%

Jaguars' 2022 Performance

Defensively, South Alabama was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 24th-best by allowing only 331.5 yards per game. It ranked 38th on offense (423.5 yards per game).

South Alabama averaged 268.2 passing yards per game on offense last year (30th in FBS), and it allowed 238.6 passing yards per game (88th) on defense.

USA had a 5-1 record at home and was 5-1 on the road last season.

The Jags won once as underdogs (1-1) and went 9-2 as favorites.

South Alabama's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Carter Bradley QB 3,343 YDS (64.6%) / 28 TD / 12 INT

50 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 3.8 RUSH YPG La’Damian Webb RB 1,058 YDS / 13 TD / 81.4 YPG / 5.1 YPC

21 REC / 213 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG Jalen Wayne WR 58 REC / 819 YDS / 9 TD / 63.0 YPG Caullin Lacy WR 65 REC / 803 YDS / 6 TD / 61.8 YPG Trey Kiser 56 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Yam Banks DB 31 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 6 INT Jaden Voisin DB 56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Jamie Sheriff DL 31 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK

Jaguars' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Jaguars will be playing the 69th-ranked schedule this year.

Based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, South Alabamawill be facing the 63rd-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

South Alabama has seven games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

South Alabama 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Tulane September 2 - - 2 SE Louisiana September 9 - - 3 @ Oklahoma State September 16 - - 4 Central Michigan September 23 - - 5 @ James Madison September 30 - - 6 @ UL Monroe October 7 - - 8 Southern Miss October 17 - - 9 Louisiana October 28 - - 10 @ Troy November 2 - - 11 Arkansas State November 11 - - 12 Marshall November 18 - - 13 @ Texas State November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.