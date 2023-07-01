In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Ryan O'Reilly's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Ryan O'Reilly 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 19:57 638:50 Goals 0.4 13 Assists 0.4 13 Points 0.8 26 Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 0.9 29 Giveaways 0.4 13 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Ryan O'Reilly's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

