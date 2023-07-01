Might the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi be awarded the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +4000.

Roman Josi's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Roman Josi 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 24:36 787:13 Goals 0.2 7 Assists 0.6 20 Points 0.8 27 Hits 0.6 19 Takeaways 0.3 9 Giveaways 0.8 24 Penalty Minutes 0.6 20

Roman Josi's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

