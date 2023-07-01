Jaren Jackson Jr. 2023-24 NBA DPOY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies is +2500 to take home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Jackson.
Jaren Jackson Jr. DPOY Odds
- DPOY Odds: +2500 (5th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)
- MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
Jaren Jackson Jr. 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Points
|21.5
|580
|Rebounds
|5.8
|156
|Assists
|1.7
|45
|Steals
|0.7
|20
|Blocks
|1.8
|48
|FG%
|45.5%
|197-for-433
|3P%
|31.9%
|44-for-138
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Next Game
- Matchup: Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSSEX
