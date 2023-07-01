With +15000 odds to claim the MVP award this season, Derrick Henry is a long shot for the award (31st-best odds in NFL). There are two total prop bets of his that you can wager on, and we cover those below, as well.

Derrick Henry 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Off. POY +4000 25th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Derrick Henry Insights

Henry took 349 carries for 1,538 rushing yards a season ago (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 398 yards (24.9 per game).

The Titans threw the ball on 48.4% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 51.6% of the time. Their offense was 28th in the league in points scored.

On defense, Tennessee was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking best by surrendering only 76.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 13th on offense (125.4 rushing yards per game).

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

