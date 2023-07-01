The 2023 campaign kicks off for Chigoziem Okonkwo when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status

Okonkwo is currently listed as active.

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 46 TAR, 32 REC, 450 YDS, 3 TD

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 65.20 203 21 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 80.01 198 13 2023 ADP - 134 13

Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 1 1 11 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 3 38 1 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 2 1 3 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 1 48 0 Week 10 Broncos 2 1 41 0 Week 11 @Packers 2 1 31 0 Week 12 Bengals 5 3 35 0 Week 13 @Eagles 5 4 68 0 Week 14 Jaguars 6 6 45 1 Week 15 @Chargers 5 4 54 0 Week 16 Texans 2 1 10 0 Week 17 Cowboys 4 3 24 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 4 3 42 1

