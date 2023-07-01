Chigoziem Okonkwo: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Chigoziem Okonkwo when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Injury Status
Okonkwo is currently listed as active.
Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|46 TAR, 32 REC, 450 YDS, 3 TD
Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|65.20
|203
|21
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|80.01
|198
|13
|2023 ADP
|-
|134
|13
Other Titans Players
Chigoziem Okonkwo 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|3
|3
|38
|1
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Texans
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|3
|1
|48
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|2
|1
|41
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|2
|1
|31
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|5
|3
|35
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|5
|4
|68
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|6
|6
|45
|1
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|54
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|4
|3
|42
|1
