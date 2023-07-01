Caleb Farley: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Caleb Farley's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tennessee Titans against the New Orleans Saints. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Caleb Farley Injury Status
Farley is currently not on the injury report.
Caleb Farley 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|10 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Caleb Farley 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
