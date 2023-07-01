Caleb Farley's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Tennessee Titans against the New Orleans Saints. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Caleb Farley Injury Status

Farley is currently not on the injury report.

Caleb Farley 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 10 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Caleb Farley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

