The Auburn Tigers have an over/under for wins this season of 6.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive group.

Auburn Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
6.5 -135 +115 57.4%

Tigers' 2022 Performance

  • Auburn compiled 378.5 yards per game on offense last season (72nd in FBS), and it ranked 79th defensively with 395.3 yards allowed per game.
  • Auburn ranked 13th-worst in passing offense last season (172.7 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 58th with 221.8 passing yards allowed per contest.
  • Last season War Eagle was 5-3 at home, but lost every time away.
  • The Tigers were undefeated as favorites (5-0), but they lost every game as underdogs (0-7).

Auburn's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Robby Ashford QB 1,613 YDS (49.2%) / 7 TD / 7 INT
710 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 59.2 RUSH YPG
Tank Bigsby RB 970 YDS / 10 TD / 80.8 YPG / 5.4 YPC
30 REC / 180 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.0 REC YPG
Jarquez Hunter RB 675 YDS / 7 TD / 56.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC
17 REC / 224 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.7 REC YPG
Ja'Varrius Johnson WR 26 REC / 493 YDS / 3 TD / 41.1 YPG
Derick Hall DL 47 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK / 1 INT
Colby Wooden DL 34 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
Owen Pappoe LB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
Keionte Scott DB 43 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Tigers' Strength of Schedule

  • Based on their opponents' combined win total last year, the Tigers will be facing the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
  • Auburn will face the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (63).
  • Auburn's schedule features seven games against teams with winning records in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more wins and one against a squad that had three or fewer wins).

Auburn 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 UMass September 2 - -
2 @ Cal September 9 - -
3 Samford September 16 - -
4 @ Texas A&M September 23 - -
5 Georgia September 30 - -
7 @ LSU October 14 - -
8 Ole Miss October 21 - -
9 Mississippi State October 28 - -
10 @ Vanderbilt November 4 - -
11 @ Arkansas November 11 - -
12 New Mexico State November 18 - -
13 Alabama November 25 - -

