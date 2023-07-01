The Alabama Crimson Tide rank as one of the top teams in the SEC (second), with +260 odds to win the conference title in 2023. They also have +600 odds to take home the CFP National Championship. Read the article below for more info on the team's futures odds.

Want to bet on any of Alabama's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Alabama Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60)

+600 (Bet $10 to win $60) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26)

+260 (Bet $10 to win $26) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Alabama's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Alabama 2023 Schedule

Based on the team's opponents' combined win total last year (74), Alabama has drawn the 43rd-ranked schedule in college football. The Crimson Tide will take on eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Middle Tennessee September 2 1 - Texas September 9 2 - @ South Florida September 16 3 - Ole Miss September 23 4 - @ Mississippi State September 30 5 - @ Texas A&M October 7 6 - Arkansas October 14 7 - Tennessee October 21 8 - LSU November 4 10 - @ Kentucky November 11 11 - Chattanooga November 18 12 - @ Auburn November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.