Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .290 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 61.0% of his 59 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (18.6%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Murphy has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.327
|AVG
|.247
|.408
|OBP
|.365
|.573
|SLG
|.485
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|21
|30/12
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.98), second in WHIP (.907), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
