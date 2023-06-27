Tuesday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (51-27) going head-to-head against the Minnesota Twins (40-40) at 7:20 PM (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (5-1) for the Braves and Joe Ryan (8-4) for the Twins.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have won 44 out of the 67 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 29-12 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 60.8% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 432.

The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule