How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 26
The Atlanta Braves will look to Matt Olson for continued offensive production when they take the field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 139 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .485 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (428 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.
- Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.287).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- Strider is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this game.
- Strider will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|L 11-10
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
