Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has nine doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .250.
- Harris II has had a hit in 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits eight times (14.8%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Harris II has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 15 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.263
|AVG
|.240
|.315
|OBP
|.301
|.425
|SLG
|.375
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
- The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
