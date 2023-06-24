At the end of the first round of the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley is currently second with a score of -8.

Looking to place a wager on Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Bradley has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Bradley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Bradley has had an average finish of 36th.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Bradley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 25 -6 280 1 15 3 4 $5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Bradley's past 11 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 24th.

Bradley has made the cut nine times in his previous 11 entries in this event.

The most recent time Bradley played this event was in 2022, and he finished 19th.

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The average course Bradley has played in the past year (7,356 yards) is 504 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.3 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Bradley was better than only 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Bradley did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Bradley carded fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.6).

Bradley's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

In that last tournament, Bradley carded a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Bradley finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 2.9.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Bradley fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Bradley's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.