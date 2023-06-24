Braves vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves (48-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.
The Braves will give the nod to Jared Shuster (4-2) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-5).
Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.
- The Braves have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 41 (64.1%) of those contests.
- Atlanta is 35-14 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored 414 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Bryce Elder vs Connor Seabold
|June 18
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Anderson
|June 20
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|June 22
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|June 23
|@ Reds
|L 11-10
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver
|June 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Ben Lively
|June 26
|Twins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
