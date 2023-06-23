Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .252 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on six occasions (21.4%).
- In 10.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has had an RBI in eight games this season (28.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.325
|AVG
|.206
|.426
|OBP
|.265
|.675
|SLG
|.254
|6
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|4
|5/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.47 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.47, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
