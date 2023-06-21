J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies play Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 128.

Fueled by 263 extra-base hits, Atlanta leads MLB with a .480 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves' .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 399.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Braves rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

The Braves rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.280 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves' AJ Smith-Shawver will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.

Smith-Shawver has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made three appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/21/2023 Phillies - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Aaron Nola 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Taijuan Walker 6/23/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Spencer Strider Brandon Williamson 6/26/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Sonny Gray

