Tuesday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (41-33) squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33) at 10:07 PM ET (on June 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.48 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.
  • This season, the Dodgers have won 34 out of the 60 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.
  • The Dodgers have a record of 27-23, a 54% win rate, when they're favored by -130 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
  • The Dodgers have scored 389 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 4-1.
  • When it comes to the total, the Angels and their foes are 4-4-2 in their previous 10 contests.
  • The previous 10 Angels games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
  • The Angels have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those contests.
  • This season, the Angels have come away with a win 11 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Angels have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for the Angels is No. 7 in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (365 total runs).
  • The Angels have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 14 White Sox L 8-4 Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger
June 15 White Sox W 5-4 Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease
June 16 Giants L 7-5 Emmet Sheehan vs John Brebbia
June 17 Giants L 15-0 Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood
June 18 Giants L 7-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers
June 21 @ Angels - Michael Grove vs Shohei Ohtani
June 23 Astros - TBA vs J.P. France
June 24 Astros - Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco
June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
June 27 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Kyle Freeland

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 14 @ Rangers L 6-3 Reid Detmers vs Andrew Heaney
June 15 @ Rangers W 5-3 - vs Nathan Eovaldi
June 16 @ Royals W 3-0 Patrick Sandoval vs Brady Singer
June 17 @ Royals L 10-9 Griffin Canning vs Mike Mayers
June 18 @ Royals W 5-2 Tyler Anderson vs Zack Greinke
June 20 Dodgers - Reid Detmers vs Clayton Kershaw
June 21 Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani vs Michael Grove
June 23 @ Rockies - Patrick Sandoval vs Connor Seabold
June 24 @ Rockies - Griffin Canning vs Chase Anderson
June 25 @ Rockies - Tyler Anderson vs Austin Gomber
June 26 White Sox - Jaime Barria vs Dylan Cease

