Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 13 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.60), 60th in WHIP (1.440), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Mets Jun. 7 4.2 4 4 4 5 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 7.0 6 3 3 9 2 vs. Phillies May. 27 5.1 7 2 2 9 4 vs. Dodgers May. 22 5.0 7 6 6 5 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 45 RBI (93 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .326/.401/.565 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1

Ozzie Albies Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 19 walks and 48 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .263/.315/.496 slash line so far this year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 69 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .271/.351/.490 so far this year.

McMahon hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .295/.351/.464 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0

