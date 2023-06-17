Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ryan McMahon are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies meet at Truist Park on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves' Bryce Elder (4-1) will make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks seventh, 1.182 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 34 walks and 45 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .327/.401/.569 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 47 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashed .260/.314/.487 on the season.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI (68 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .271/.352/.494 so far this season.

McMahon hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .300/.356/.470 so far this year.

Diaz brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

