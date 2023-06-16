Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Eddie Rosario (.238 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .249 with 12 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 10 walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (36 of 59), with at least two hits 15 times (25.4%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Rosario has had an RBI in 17 games this season (28.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|25
|.248
|AVG
|.250
|.270
|OBP
|.298
|.413
|SLG
|.511
|11
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|14
|34/4
|K/BB
|20/6
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet (1-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 10.80 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 10.80 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .362 to opposing hitters.
