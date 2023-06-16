You can find player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and other players on the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies heading into their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Friday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .331/.403/.576 on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has collected 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.318/.494 on the season.

Albies has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 68 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.352/.494 so far this season.

McMahon hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .294/.349/.467 so far this season.

Diaz takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

