As they prepare for a game against the Connecticut Sun (8-2), the Atlanta Dream (3-5) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Dream took care of business in their most recent game 86-79 against the Liberty on Tuesday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2 1 2 Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Cheyenne Parker tops the Dream in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 15.5 points and 1.9 assists. She also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Rhyne Howard is the Dream's top assist person (2.9 per game), and she averages 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Nia Coffey gives the Dream 4.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She also averages 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (sixth in WNBA).

Haley Jones is averaging 5.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 37.5% of her shots from the floor.

Dream vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -7.5 163.5

