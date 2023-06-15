Dream vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Connecticut Sun (8-2) go head to head with the Atlanta Dream (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.
Dream vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-7.5)
|163.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Sun (-7.5)
|163.5
|-350
|+240
Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Dream have covered four times in games with a spread this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- Atlanta has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of times this season.
- Dream games have hit the over four out of times this season.
