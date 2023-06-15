How to Watch the Braves vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 114 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .468.
- The Braves have the third-best batting average in the league (.264).
- Atlanta scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (355 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves' .334 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Braves average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- He will attempt for his third straight appearance without surrendering an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
