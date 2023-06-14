Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Tigers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Tigers Player Props
|Braves vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Tigers
|Braves vs Tigers Odds
|Braves vs Tigers Prediction
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Matt Olson is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 127th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 24th in slugging.
- Matt Olson has had a hit in 41 of 66 games this season (62.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.2%).
- He has homered in 16 games this season (24.2%), leaving the park in 6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 40.9% of his games this year, Matt Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (53.0%), including 11 multi-run games (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.229
|AVG
|.235
|.350
|OBP
|.355
|.504
|SLG
|.487
|16
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|42/24
|K/BB
|46/21
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reese Olson (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.