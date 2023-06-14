Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Kershaw Stats

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw (8-4) will make his 14th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 35-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 13th, 1.087 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11 K/9 ranks fourth.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Jun. 8 7.0 5 0 0 9 2 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 7.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals May. 21 3.2 5 4 4 6 3 vs. Twins May. 16 4.0 7 2 2 7 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 90 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .338/.414/.583 slash line so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 10 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Reds Jun. 8 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has put up 66 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.365/.534 so far this year.

Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Phillies Jun. 10 2-for-4 2 0 2 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 23 walks and 40 RBI (60 total hits).

He has a .248/.331/.434 slash line on the season.

Vaughn has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Jun. 13 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has recorded 64 hits with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.317/.518 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

