Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .461.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Dodgers rank eighth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.259).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 280 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.351 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (8-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

Kershaw is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Kershaw is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (3-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Reds W 6-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Away Victor Gonzalez Ranger Suárez 6/10/2023 Phillies W 9-0 Away Bobby Miller Aaron Nola 6/11/2023 Phillies L 7-3 Away Caleb Ferguson Taijuan Walker 6/13/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Lance Lynn 6/14/2023 White Sox - Home Clayton Kershaw Mike Clevinger 6/15/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Grove Dylan Cease 6/16/2023 Giants - Home Bobby Miller - 6/17/2023 Giants - Home - - 6/18/2023 Giants - Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels - Away Clayton Kershaw Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Yankees L 3-0 Away Mike Clevinger Randy Vasquez 6/9/2023 Marlins W 2-1 Home Dylan Cease Eury Pérez 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney

