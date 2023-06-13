Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Tigers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .281 with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 12th in slugging.
- In 61.1% of his 54 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (20.4%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (37.0%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (44.4%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.395
|OBP
|.371
|.558
|SLG
|.511
|14
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|28/12
|K/BB
|22/13
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.