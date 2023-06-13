The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Tigers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 52.3% of his games this year (23 of 44), with multiple hits five times (11.4%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has an RBI in eight of 44 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .200 AVG .210 .274 OBP .281 .338 SLG .321 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 7 RBI 5 18/4 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings