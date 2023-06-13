Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Florida Panthers go on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+165) in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights (-200).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-190
|+160
|-
|BetMGM
|-200
|+165
|6
|PointsBet
|-213
|+175
|5.5
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 72 of 102 games this season.
- The Golden Knights have been victorious in 15 of their 20 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- The Panthers have secured an upset victory in 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Vegas has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.
- Florida has won four of its five games when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.
Golden Knights Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Shea Theodore
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (+125)
|Reilly Smith
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-200)
|Alex Pietrangelo
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+115)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+220)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-167)
|Sam Bennett
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (-133)
|3.5 (+110)
|Anthony Duclair
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-139)
Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.7
|3.8
|2.1
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|6
|2.3
|2.6
