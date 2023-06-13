How to Watch the Braves vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third in baseball with 109 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta is second in baseball with a .466 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are third in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (339 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Braves are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Strider has registered seven quality starts this year.
- Strider heads into this game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Chase Anderson
