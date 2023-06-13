Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third in baseball with 109 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta is second in baseball with a .466 slugging percentage.

The Braves are third in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (339 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Strider has registered seven quality starts this year.

Strider heads into this game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers L 6-5 Away Charlie Morton Mason Englert 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies - Home Spencer Strider Chase Anderson

