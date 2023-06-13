Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will see Reese Olson starting for the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +220 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Braves (-275). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 8 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 34-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 2-2 (50%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Atlanta has played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-27-3).

The Braves are 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-15 20-11 12-9 28-17 29-21 11-5

