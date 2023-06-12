Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans right now have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +12500.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.
- A total of five Titans games last season hit the over.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.
- When favored last season Tennessee picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.
- In 16 games a season ago, Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 catches for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Kevin Byard totaled 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|@ Saints
|September 10
|1
|-
|+3000
|Chargers
|September 17
|2
|-
|+3000
|@ Browns
|September 24
|3
|-
|+3000
|Bengals
|October 1
|4
|-
|+900
|@ Colts
|October 8
|5
|-
|+8000
|Ravens
|October 15
|6
|-
|+1800
|Falcons
|October 29
|8
|-
|+8000
|@ Steelers
|November 2
|9
|-
|+5000
|@ Buccaneers
|November 12
|10
|-
|+12500
|@ Jaguars
|November 19
|11
|-
|+2500
|Panthers
|November 26
|12
|-
|+8000
|Colts
|December 3
|13
|-
|+8000
|@ Dolphins
|December 11
|14
|-
|+2500
|Texans
|December 17
|15
|-
|+15000
|Seahawks
|December 24
|16
|-
|+3000
|@ Texans
|December 31
|17
|-
|+15000
|Jaguars
|January 7
|18
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of June 12 at 7:20 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
