Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Tigers on June 12, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Zach McKinstry and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Morton Stats
- Charlie Morton (5-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Morton has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 63rd in WHIP (1.457), and 15th in K/9 (10).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|5.1
|7
|2
|2
|9
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|6.2
|7
|0
|0
|10
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 87 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .331/.402/.563 so far this year.
- Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 56 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .228/.348/.496 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 8
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
McKinstry Stats
- McKinstry has collected 42 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .253/.354/.398 so far this year.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 10
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has collected 52 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .225/.311/.355 slash line on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.