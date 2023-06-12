How to Watch the Braves vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry hit the field at Comerica Park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third in baseball with 108 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .467.
- The Braves' .263 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (334 total runs).
- The Braves are third in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Morton is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Morton has put together 11 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|W 7-5
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Reese Olson
|6/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Connor Seabold
