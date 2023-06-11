The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Truist Park

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 86 hits and an OBP of .405, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .570.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is fifth in slugging.

In 76.6% of his 64 games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 64), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 56.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .321 AVG .347 .392 OBP .420 .496 SLG .653 17 XBH 17 3 HR 10 17 RBI 20 20/16 K/BB 19/14 15 SB 13

