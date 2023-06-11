Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .188 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Harris II has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (9.5%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 11 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.197
|AVG
|.182
|.275
|OBP
|.259
|.344
|SLG
|.260
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/4
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Williams (2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
