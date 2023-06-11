Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (4-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his 13th start of the season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 86 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashed .333/.405/.570 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .253/.305/.478 so far this year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 69 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.337/.465 on the season.

Thomas hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 57 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .250/.327/.434 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

