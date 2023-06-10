Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (37-28) and Boston Red Sox (32-32) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:35 PM ET on June 10.

The Yankees will call on Domingo German (3-3) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-5).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Yankees have five wins against the spread in their last six chances.

The Yankees have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 27 (61.4%) of those contests.

New York has entered 39 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 25-14 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 299 total runs this season.

The Yankees' 3.62 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Red Sox have compiled a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those matchups).

The Red Sox have won in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Boston has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (319 total, five per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 4 @ Dodgers W 4-1 Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller June 6 White Sox L 3-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito June 8 White Sox L 6-5 Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox W 3-0 Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox L 3-2 Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock June 10 Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck June 11 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello June 13 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer June 14 @ Mets - Luis Severino vs Justin Verlander June 16 @ Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck June 17 @ Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello

Red Sox Schedule