On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.401), slugging percentage (.547) and OPS (.948) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 48 of 63 games this year (76.2%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (41.3%).

He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven in a run in 24 games this year (38.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (55.6%), including 15 games with multiple runs (23.8%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .308 AVG .347 .383 OBP .420 .451 SLG .653 14 XBH 17 2 HR 10 14 RBI 20 20/16 K/BB 19/14 15 SB 13

Nationals Pitching Rankings